Photos: New Jersey Airshow

West Milford /
| 24 Sep 2025 | 05:32
    Third Strike Wingwalkers perform during the New Jersey Airshow last weekend in West Milford. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    Parachutists land during the New Jersey Airshow on Saturday, Sept. 20 in West Milford. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Nate Hammond flies through fireworks during his night show appearance. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    Drones form an American eagle in the sky. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Next Gen Eagles perform their crossover in their first performance. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    The drone show. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    A wingwalker on a plane. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Two wingwalkers. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Next Gen Eagles’ daytime performance. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    Scott Francis performing Saturday, Sept. 20. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Next Gen Eagles pilots Leland Kracher and Tom Braymer during their sunset performance. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    Next Gen Eagles taking off during the Third Strike Wingwalking performance. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    Third Strike Wingwalkers take off at sunset. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    Kyle Fowler races Jerry McCart during their nighttime performance. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    Kyle Fowler during his nighttime performance Saturday, Sept. 20. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    Third Strike Wingwalkers take off at sunset. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    Third Strike wingwalkers at sunset Saturday, Sept. 20. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    The fireworks finale. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Nate Hammond flies through fireworks. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    (Photo by TJ Nolan)
    A man and boy look up at the laser show. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
