Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Calendar
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Calendar
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: New Jersey Airshow
West Milford
/
| 24 Sep 2025 | 05:32
Third Strike Wingwalkers perform during the New Jersey Airshow last weekend in West Milford. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
Parachutists land during the New Jersey Airshow on Saturday, Sept. 20 in West Milford. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Nate Hammond flies through fireworks during his night show appearance. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
Drones form an American eagle in the sky. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Next Gen Eagles perform their crossover in their first performance. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
The drone show. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
A wingwalker on a plane. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Two wingwalkers. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
(Photo by Denise von Wilke)
(Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Next Gen Eagles’ daytime performance. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
Scott Francis performing Saturday, Sept. 20. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
(Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Next Gen Eagles pilots Leland Kracher and Tom Braymer during their sunset performance. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
Next Gen Eagles taking off during the Third Strike Wingwalking performance. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
Third Strike Wingwalkers take off at sunset. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
Kyle Fowler races Jerry McCart during their nighttime performance. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
(Photo by TJ Nolan)
Kyle Fowler during his nighttime performance Saturday, Sept. 20. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
Third Strike Wingwalkers take off at sunset. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
Third Strike wingwalkers at sunset Saturday, Sept. 20. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
The fireworks finale. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Nate Hammond flies through fireworks. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
(Photo by TJ Nolan)
(Photo by TJ Nolan)
A man and boy look up at the laser show. (Photo by TJ Nolan)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
new jersey airshow
2
West Milford
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED