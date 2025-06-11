Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Scott’s Fun Run
maria kovic
West Milford
/
| 11 Jun 2025 | 02:35
Participants in Scott’s Fun Run leave the West Milford Recreation Center on Sunday, June 1. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Scott’s Fun Run gets under way Sunday, June 1.
The event raised more than $2,100 for the Hope Institute, which provides drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs in West Milford.
The free event raises awareness of the importance of mental health. It is named for Scott Stalbaum, a 2005 graduate of West Milford High School who died of a drug overdose in 2018.
Participants pose for a photo before the run begins.
Amanda Carolan and Hailey Geller, both of West Milford.
Madison Valerie, 5, of West Milford.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
maria kovic
2
scott's fun run
3
West Milford
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED