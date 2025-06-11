x
Photos: Scott’s Fun Run

West Milford /
| 11 Jun 2025 | 02:35
    Participants in Scott’s Fun Run leave the West Milford Recreation Center on Sunday, June 1. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Scott’s Fun Run gets under way Sunday, June 1.
    The event raised more than $2,100 for the Hope Institute, which provides drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs in West Milford.
    The free event raises awareness of the importance of mental health. It is named for Scott Stalbaum, a 2005 graduate of West Milford High School who died of a drug overdose in 2018.
    Participants pose for a photo before the run begins.
    Amanda Carolan and Hailey Geller, both of West Milford.
    Madison Valerie, 5, of West Milford.
