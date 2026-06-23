Pilot survives West Milford plane crash

The pilot of the small plane that crashed in West Milford last Saturday appears to have come away from the incident largely unscathed.

“At approximately 6 p.m., fire and police were dispatched to Green Turtle Pond in the Awosting section of town for a small jet plane that landed in the water,” West Milford police said in a Sunday press release. “The pilot self-extracted and refused further medical attention. New Jersey Park Police are investigating the incident. Any further media inquiries should be to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to FAA Public Affairs Specialist Crystal Essiaw, who said the pilot was the only person on board the SubSonex JSX-2.

According to the FAA, the Subsonex is a fixed-wing single engine jet manufactured by Redge Greenberg and owned by Mini Jet Airshows LLC. in South Daytona, Fla.

According to the FAA report, the plane was submerged in the lake.

“New Jersey State Park Police and the West Milford dive team are working to locate [the plane],” West Milford Mayor Michele Dale said Tuesday. “Apparently, the recovery company could not find it so they must go tomorrow to remark the location, and our dive team will be assisting that effort. Any clean up would go through the Department of Environmental Protection.”

Dale said her understanding is that the plane was associated with the New Jersey Airshow taking place nearby. An attempt to confirm that information was unsuccessful when a call to the airshow was met with hostility.