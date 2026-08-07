Police seek help locating ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

As police search in and around Orange County for 32-year-old Thomas Ryan – who police believe set a fire at a residence in Greenville that resulted in the death of an individual – they are asking for assistance from the public.

“The New York state police, in partnership with our local, county, and federal law enforcement partners, continue to actively investigate this homicide and are pursuing every available lead to locate Thomas Ryan,” Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation Capt. Brad Natalizio said in a late Friday morning press release. “We are asking the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any sightings of Ryan or the victim’s gray 2016 Toyota Prius [bearing New York license plate HNH-7671]. Investigators have coordinated an extensive, multi-agency effort that includes neighboring police departments, crime analysis centers, transportation partners and aviation resources to locate the suspect. Thomas Ryan should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Police say Ryan is 6 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds and was last seen around Greenville Turnpike wearing black sweatpants and a black t-shirt.

Additionally, residents in the Greenville area are being asked to review home surveillance footage recorded from approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, through the overnight hours. Anyone who observes suspicious activity is urged to contact the state police.

Natalizio added that anyone with information regarding Ryan’s whereabouts should immediately contact state police at 845-344-5300, call 911 or email FBCICrimeTips@troopers.ny.gov. Do not approach the suspect.

Background

At about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, state police say they responded to a reported structure fire at a residence on Greenville Turnpike in Greenville. After the fire was extinguished, the body of a deceased male was located inside the residence. The preliminary investigation revealed the fire was deliberately set, and the death is being treated as a homicide.

News12 reported early Friday afternoon that the victim is 70-year-old Robert Ryan, the father of the suspect.