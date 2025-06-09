Primary elections today

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 10 for the primary elections.

Both Democrats and Republicans will choose nominees for governor, who will compete in the Nov. 4 election.

Mail-in/absentee ballots are accepted via mail up to six days after Election Day as long as the envelope has a postmark not later than June 10.

These ballots also may be placed in the secure ballot drop box in front of the township Police Department at the municipal building by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For information about your voter registration, polling place or party affiliation, call 877-658-6837.

For election results, go online to westmilfordmessenger.com on election night. Results will be posted and updated as they become available.