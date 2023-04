The Independent Stars of Pro Wrestling will return to West Milford on Friday, April 14.

The event, which benefits the Apshawa School PTA, begins at 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church Parish Hall, 454 Germantown Road.

Tickets are $40 for the first row, $30 for the second row and $25 for general admission.

Send email to Chrissyprice@optonline.net

To buy tickets online, go to https://ispwwrestling.com/ispw-store/ols/products/ispw-winter-warfare-spw-wnt-wrf1