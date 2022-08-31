Recycling department issues holiday, waste removal updates

The West Milford Township Recycling and Solid Waste Department would like to remind residents that, due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5, there will be no garbage collection that day. The West Milford Recycling Center and compost area will be closed for the holiday as well. Garbage collection will instead take place on Saturday, September 3. Residents are advised to place garbage and recycling at their curb by 6 a.m. that day for collection.

The West Milford Recycling Department also issued an advisory to residents regarding new restrictions. As of August 29, metal items that exceed 60 lbs. will not be collected. The department cited safety concerns as the reason for the change.

If a resident wants to personally drop off metal items at the recycling center that are heavier than 60 lbs., they can still do so, as long as they follow regular rules regarding waste disposal. Such items just won’t be picked up by the waste collector. For questions or concerns, contact the West Milford Recycling office at 973-728-2724.