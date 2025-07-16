Regatta features strong competition

Despite light wind, strong competition provided plenty of sailing enjoyment during the Rebel 2025 National Championship Regatta, hosted by the Awosting Yacht Squadron last week on Greenwood Lake.

The three-day competition featured 18 Rebel sailboats with two-person crews representing Awosting, the Grand Rapids Yacht Club of East Grand Rapids, Mich., and the Lake Fenton Sailing Club of Fenton, Mich.

The winning team was Ryan Flack and his 12-year-old daughter, Emma, from the Lake Fenton club. Their total score in seven races was 16 points; the lowest score wins.

Emma’s mother is an avid sailor and two-time Rebel National Championship Regatta winner.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to win national championships in other classes,” Ryan Flack said. “This is the first with my daughter, making it extra-special and very exciting and emotional - and Emma’s first national championship.

“Emma started sailing the same age as me. Emma’s reaction, she couldn’t believe we won. It’s a special thrill. While celebrating this win and terrific memory, we want to make sure Emma stays grounded and realizes that winning isn’t the norm,” he added.

Discussing the light wind conditions, Flack called Greenwood Lake one of the “shiftiest” places he’s ever sailed.

“I’ve been around the country and world sailing, and Greenwood Lake has tricky, shifty winds and other challenges. It’s all about keeping your head out of the boat, that is, keeping your eyes on the water and looking for the next patch of clear clean air to stay ahead of the fleet. The challenges require skill, but luck comes into play in racing.

“We enjoyed Greenwood Lake and the welcoming competitors and West Milford community. Great thanks to everyone!”

In addition to their first-place finish, the Flacks were recognized as Best Michigan Skipper and Best Parent & Child.

Finishing in second place with 19 total points were Keith Councell and Dillon Waltner of the Grand Rapids club. They also received the Ray Greene Trophy for Best Second Day of Racing.

Mary and Aaron Reif, also of the Grand Rapids club, came in third with 26 points. Mary was named Best Woman Skipper and the team as First Husband and Wife.

Other awards were presented to George and Hallye McCargar, Farthest Traveled; Jim Labate and Steve Rosenberg of Awosting, Anchorman Award; Jay and Pat Topping, Dean of Regatta; and Nancy Koester and Francesca Anzola, Pickle Boat.

Jeff Schuchardt and his son, Johnny, of the Awosting group finished fourth overall with 33 points. Schuchardt and his wife, Karyn, received the Musselman Award and Rex Pierson Sportsmanship Award.

Boats closely matched

The competition tests skill, boat preparation, endurance and racing tactics. All the boats were matched closely, while the crews ranged from long-time and highly experienced to relative newcomers to the sport.

The regatta’s only all-female crew was led by Koester, a resident of Warwick, N.Y., with Anzola, a first-time competitor.

Koester has competed in a national championship once before but she was a first-time skipper in this event.

“We were here to compete with the best of them,” she said. “Francesca and I are relatively new to the competition, yet we’re learning from everyone quickly. While we’re the only all-female crew, there are other women competitors in the race.

“We have a great crew, squadron and competitors at the national championship. Everyone has been very warm and welcoming.”

Jason Roe, son of Awosting fleet captain Jack Roe, has been sailing as crew with his father for 14 years. He was joined by his wife, Kay, sailing their own Rebel boat in the nationals for the first time.

“I’ve been sailing and competing with dad since I was a youngster,” he said. “It’s exciting and fun and an opportunity to enjoy a common interest with others.”

Kay Roe said, “It’s great. There’s a lot of camaraderie among the participants. We think of our local people and those coming in from Michigan as brothers, sisters and cousins from another lake. We’re having a great time together even before we go out sailing.”

Brad Nickels of the Lake Fenton club has been sailing since he was young.

“When we heard nationals were at Greenwood Lake this year, I had to come,” he said. “It’s our first time here, and we’re happy to be here. It’s special to compete with my cousin Kevin, who’s also here, and cool to keep the family tradition alive.”

The 2026 National Championship Regatta will be held at Lake Fenton next July.