Ringwood Downtown launches community card program

Ringwood Downtown will launch a new Community Card program July 1, offering customers 50% bonus “Bonus Bucks” to encourage local shopping and support participating downtown businesses.

Through a partnership with Provident Bank, the organization has allocated $7,500 in promotional funds that will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Customers who purchase a Community Card will receive a bonus card equal to 50% of the purchase value.

Officials said the goal is to keep spending circulating within the downtown district and strengthen local economic activity during the busy summer tourism season.

“At Provident Bank, we believe strong communities are built by supporting the local businesses that serve them every day,” said Rehab Elmoslemany, First Vice President of Provident Bank’s Metro Region. “We are proud to support the Ringwood Downtown Community Card Program.”

Ringwood Downtown Board Chair David Edwab said the initiative helps direct spending to small businesses that define the community’s character.

Nancy A. Smith, owner of Essence of Self, said she looks forward to welcoming both new and returning customers through the program.

Community Cards will be available in $20, $50, $100, $150 and $200 increments and will never expire. Bonus Cards will expire after 90 days.

The program is powered by Yiftee, a digital gift card platform used by downtown districts and chambers nationwide.