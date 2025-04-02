Ringwood Manor exterior to be restored

The interior of Ringwood Manor will be closed this year as the building undergoes a massive exterior restoration project.

The work will include replacing wood rot, repairing columns and other decorative features, fixing windows and doors, and new paint.

Interior guided tours will not be offered in 2025 because of the project.

The grounds and park surrounding Ringwood Manor will be open to walk, hike, picnic and enjoy during normal hours of operation.

Grounds & Gardens tours and other exterior guided walking tours will resume later this spring.

The historic carriage barn exhibit will be open to visitors as usual on weekends beginning May 3.

Outdoor events will take place as scheduled.

North Jersey Highlands Historical Society free history lectures and programs will take place as usual.

Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts exhibitions and arts programming will take place as usual in the art gallery of the historic carriage barn.

Ringwood Manor is a National Historic Landmark District. During the Gilded Age, it became a large summer estate for partners Peter Cooper and Abram Hewitt and their families.

In 1938, the house, its contents and the surrounding property were donated by the family to the State of New Jersey as a museum and a state park.

Today, Ringwood Manor is part of Ringwood State Park and is administered by the state Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Parks and Forestry.