$!Rules and risks: Local police urge parental oversight of e-bikes

“E-bikes are powerful machines. They can travel at high speeds, demand quick judgment, and require the same level of awareness and responsibility as driving a car,” Hopatcong, N.J., Chief of Police Meghan McCluskey said in a statement posted to the police department’s Facebook page. “Too often, we see children who may not yet have the maturity or experience to safely handle these responsibilities.” McCluskey released the statement after her police department responded to an accident between an SUV and two boys on an e-bike on Oct. 3. The SUV was making a left turn onto Lakawanna Trail in Hopatcong while the boys were riding an e-bike on the sidewalk in the same area. The e-bike came off the sidewalk and struck the SUV on the driver’s side fender, and both riders were ejected from the bike. The driver of the e-bike had on a helmet and was released to a parent despite abrasions to his head and leg. The passenger, however, was not wearing a helmet was transported to the hospital after with a laceration on his lower torso. McCluskey addressed parents directly in her statement: “I am reaching out today not only as your Chief of Police, but also as a mother,” she said. “This is where I am begging you as a parent to step in. Please take a hard look at whether your child is truly ready for this responsibility. Make sure they wear a helmet, obey the rules of the road, and most importantly, that they have the judgment and maturity to make safe choices.”

Kids do carry a greater risk of injury. According to a study by PubMed, children age 10-13 years old account for 44 percent of e-bike injuries. And as micromobility vehicles became more popular in recent years, injuries surged. As e-bike sales increased 269 percent between 2019 and 2022, e-bike injuries rose 293%. During the same timeframe, electric scooter injuries spiked as well with 88% increase according to Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health. The Village of Goshen, N.Y., police department has “received growing concerns from the community regarding e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-dirt bikes,” according to Police Chief Ryan Rich, who urged parents to make sure their children understand and follow e-bike laws. “We’ve seen a rise in reckless operation, unsafe speeds, operation on sidewalks, and in some cases unlicensed operation.” Village of Chester, N.Y., Police Chief Timothy McGuire said the most important thing, on top of wearing a helmet, is for parents to “have a conversation with your child about responsibility of ridership and the safety of themselves and others.” While local departments are enforcing traffic and safety violations, Hopatcong Chief McCluskey warned parents that “enforcement alone cannot prevent tragedy. “I urge you: Do not wait until an accident happens to your family or your child’s friend group. Intervene now. Set limits, supervise their riding, and have the difficult conversations. Together, we can reduce these risks and protect our children. Your help is essential. We cannot do this without you.” Rules of the road: E-bikes, e-scooters and more

Sources: nj.gov, njbikeped.org;

Chart: Molly Colgan and Christina Scotti













Fire risk Electric bikes, scooters and other micromobility vehicles charged with lithium-ion batteries do pose a fire risk. The batteries can overheat due to manufacturing defects, overcharging or exposure to extreme temperatures. A puncture, defect or even using the wrong charger could set off a lithium battery. Many battery fires are caused by the use of incompatible or charging devices, or replacing old batteries with cheaper knockoffs at a lower cost that are “not always built to the proper standards,” Orange County Fire Coordinator Vini Tankasali said in an earlier interview. To prevent unnecessary fires, those with e-bikes, e-scooters and other vehicles charged with lithium-ion batteries should check that their product is UL (Underwriters Labratories) certified. “UL certification means the product has been tested to meet strict safety standards, greatly reducing the risk of electrical failures, overheating, or battery fires,” the West Milford, N.J., Fire Marshal’s office said in a statement posted to social media. “Using non-manufacturer or aftermarket parts, especially batteries and chargers may seem convenient or less expensive, but they often do not have the same built-in safety protections, which can lead to dangerous malfunctions. Lithium-ion batteries, which power most e-bikes and e-scooters, are highly sensitive to improper charging and poor-quality components, and when they fail, they can cause fast-spreading, intense fires that are extremely difficult to extinguish. “By only using UL-certified units and genuine manufacturer-approved parts, you are not just protecting your investment, but more importantly, protecting your home, family, and community from a serious fire hazard.”

Newton, N.J. cracks down

Newton, N.J., implemented an ordinance to further regulate e-bikes and e-scooters in town last fall. In Newton, riders must abide by the following regulations, or risk being fined $100:

- Follow traffic rules, age restrictions, speed restrictions and helmet requirements; no riding on sidewalks.

- No carrying packages, bundles, articles, phones or any items that would prevent the rider from having both hands on the handlebars.

- When it is dark outside, e-bikes and e-scooters need to have a front-facing white light that is visible from at least 500 feet away, and a rear red light that is visible from 500 feet away. E-scooters and e-bikes must also have kickstands.

- Park only at bike racks. No affixing an e-scooter or e-bike to anything but a municipal bike rack. No leaving the bike or scooter lying or standing on a sidewalk.

- Only one person can ride an e-bike or e-scooter at a time.