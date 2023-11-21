Scouts collect food for church’s pantry

Cub Scouts Pack and Boy Scouts Troop 159 took part in a “Scouting for Food Drive” on Nov. 12 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church’s food pantry.

The members sorted and labeled all of the food items that they collected from parishioners and neighbors.

“We are so proud to help serve our community in this way,” said Wayne Rowe, Assistant Cubmaster. “This represents the best of Scouting, and it teaches our youth some of the most valuable life lessons.

“We thank everyone who helped contribute to the success of the food drive and thank Our Lady Queen of Peace Church for continuing to provide this much needed service to our community.”