See Civil War living history this weekend at Long Pond Ironworks

Long Pond Ironworks State Park will feature military demonstrations, battles and first-hand encampment experiences this weekend, September 10 and 11. This living history presentation is aimed at portraying the life and lifestyle of the average Civil War soldier. The site can be found at 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike in Hewitt.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for children. Donations are accepted.

The museum/visitor center will be open; people can also sign up as volunteer members of Friends of the Long Pond Ironworks, a 501-c3 volunteer organization that is dedicated to preserving, restoring and interpreting remains, structures and history behind the 175-acre historic district. It is an example of ironworks plantations established in the American colonies prior to independence. Villages and furnaces at Long Pond provided iron for the Continental Army, for American forces in the War of 1812 and Union Army during the Civil War. Becoming a member of FOLPI can be an ideal way to learn history firsthand.

On Saturday evening at 8 p.m. there will also be a lantern tour, featuring The West Milford Players, along with the sixth New Hampshire Contra-Band music. The fee for that event is $10 for adults and $5 for children. No children under age 10 are permitted to participate. For reservations and information, call 973-657-1688.

Long Pond Ironworks was founded in 1766 and operated continually until 1882 making iron for a wide range of purposes. Today ruins of three furnaces and other unique structures remain. The site is listed on State and National Registers of Historic Places and designated as a National Historic Landmark.