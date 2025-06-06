Simulated crash meant as warning

With several hundred students as well as faculty watching, student and staff members staged a simulated two-car vehicle crash Tuesday, June 3 in front of West Milford High School.

Local police, firefighters and First Aid Squad members responded, demonstrating rescue and medical procedures at the biennial driving while intoxicated program for juniors and seniors.

Scheduled before prom, the program was a stark reminder not to drive while impaired by alcohol, drugs or a combination of both.

After the simulated crash, emergency workers used the “Jaws of Life” to free a trapped driver, then administered medical procedures. A medevac helicopter flew in to care for victims.

The re-enactment, with full audio of the activities played through loudspeakers, also featured the arrest of the driver who caused the accident, a parent arriving at the crash site, fire personnel on hand to assist in the rescue and douse potential flames, and other touches of realism, including the arrival of a hearse.

“Every two years ahead of our senior prom, we have our local EMS, fire and police come out to demonstrate what it’s like at the scene of an accident,” said Joe Trentacosta, the school district’s supervisor of health, driver and physical education and director of athletics and student activities.

Before the staged accident, students were shown a video in the high school auditorium and introduced to the actors.

“Unfortunately, driving while under the influence is incredibly dangerous,” Trentacosta said. “Our teachers, physical education group, driver education department and support staff put together this program to emphasize the importance of not driving while under the influence of alcohol or other substances to show what it’s like, the possible tragic outcomes when an accident happens. It sends a powerful message.

“It takes just one moment behind the wheel for an accident to happen. Statistics show that even driving while distracted, using a cell phone for instance, can cause an accident as horrific this simulated crash. It’s so important for our young adults to see the repercussions in a re-enactment and hopefully not a real scenario,” he added.

“We have amazing student and staff actors to play out the parts, which takes a lot of coordination. We have a great team at West Milford and throughout our district who make the program happen.”

Police Chief Shannon Sommerville pointed out that every year, young people are killedd or forever changed because someone chooses to drive under the influence.

“This not only affects the people directly involved but also has a long-lasting ripple effect on friends and families,” he said.

“I would like to thank the West Milford School District for setting up this re-enactment in conjunction with the West Milford Fire Department, First Aid Squad, Police Department and the New Jersey State Police.

“Right now, seniors from the West Milford High School are standing on the edge of one of the most exciting times in their lives. Graduation, summer break and anticipation for the next chapter of your life to begin,” Sommerville said.

“With that freedom comes big responsibility. I’m asking that all the graduating seniors think beyond the moment. Think about your friends, your families and your own life because one night, one choice can change everything. Good luck on all your future endeavors.”