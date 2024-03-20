Home
Home
News
Local News
St. Patrick’s Day Parades
Newton
/
| 20 Mar 2024 | 01:19
The Pipes & Drums of the West Milford High School Highlander Band performs in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, May 17 in Warwick, N.Y. (Photo by Lisa Reider)
Grand marshal Unateresa Sheahan Gormley and her husband, Sam Gormley, ride in the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen, N.Y., on March 10. She is a first-generation Irish American and owner of the Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance in Greenwood Lake. (Photo by Sammie Finch)
The Stanley brothers of Greenwood Lake watch the parade in Goshen. (Photo by Sammie Finch)
Students of the An Clár School of Irish Dance in Byram perform in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 16 in Newton. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Members of the Police Pipes and Drums of Morris County play as they march in the Newton parade. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Members of Greenwood Lake’s Gaelic Cultural Society march in Warwick parade. (Photo by Lisa Reider)
This leprechaun in the Newton parade has a sweet ride. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Tags
1
goshen, n.y.
2
Greenwood Lake
3
Newton
4
Pipes & Drums of the Highlander
5
st. patrick's day parade
6
Unateresa Sheahan Gormley
7
Warwick, N.Y.
8
West Milford
The Hudson Valley Regional Police Pipes & Drums march in the Port Jervis St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 3. (Photos by Sammie Finch)
St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Saturday in Ringwood
