Students collaborate on ‘Monster Buddies’ art project

Students at Upper Greenwood Lake School and West Milford High School recently collaborated on a creative project titled “Monster Buddies,” bringing together kindergarten and high school students through art.

The project began when kindergarten students drew and colored imaginative monsters, ranging from silly to slightly scary designs. Without the younger students’ knowledge, the drawings were shared with art teachers at West Milford High School.

High school students in Ceramics & Sculpture, Digital Art, and Painting & Drawing classes then recreated the designs, carefully matching details and colors while adding their own artistic interpretations.

The project concluded on May 15, when high school students visited Upper Greenwood Lake School for a “Monster Buddies Meet-Up,” where kindergarteners saw their original drawings transformed into finished artwork.

School officials said the collaboration highlighted student creativity while strengthening the connection between the elementary and high school communities.