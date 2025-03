Nancy Warner, president and medical director of the Last Resort Wildlife Refuge in West Milford, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 20 at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

She will discuss local wildlife species, highlight everyday actions that may have an impact on their environment and share information on how people can help protect these animals.

Her talk is sponsored by the Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital.

Admission is free. Call 973-728-2233 to reserve a seat.