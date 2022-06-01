The Greenwood Lake Air Show returns for 2022

The Greenwood Lake Air Show is back, and this year the organizers promise more action-packed performances than ever, featuring some of the world’s top air show performers displaying their daredevil skills.

A highlight and purported fan favorite of this event is the Night Show. “Imagine precision aerobatics from many of the world’s top air show performers mixed with amazing pyrotechnics and lights,” the organizers described in a press release.

This year, each Night Show will conclude with the pyro musical “the Greatest Show.” Returning favorites include Nathan Hammond, the “Ghost Writer.” After dark, Ghost Writer will illuminate the night sky with over 200 pounds of pyrotechnics and 4,000 brilliant LED lights, in a “graceful ballet among the stars.”

Also returning is Rob Holland, one of the premier air show performers and freestyle aerobatic competition pilots in the world today. Greg Koontz will attempt to land his 1946 Piper J-3 Cub on the smallest runway — the back of a truck! Bringing back the thunder and lightning, Jerry McCart returns with his “Homewrecker” 375-mph triple engine jet-powered semi-truck. Watch as three afterburners light up the runway as McCart roars past the crowd. Over 36,000 horsepower is produced from 18,000 pounds of thrust. The show will also feature a high-energy aerobatic performance by airshow veteran Buck Roetman in his highly modified Pitts S2S. Amid the smoke and the roar of his 375+ horsepower Lycoming engine, you will see Roetman perform amazing maneuvers in the sky above.

Appearing for the first time, “The World Famous Skytypers Air Show Team” comprises five vintage U.S. Navy SNJ trainers. The team performs a thrilling, low-altitude, precision-formation flying demonstration, filling the sky and coming from all directions to provide spectators a unique viewing experience. The performance showcases the tactical maneuvers initially taught to pilots during WWII, many of which are still utilized today. The Skytypers also “type” giant messages in the sky.

Other newbies to the show are Gary Rower and Airythmia. Rower will be performing in the day and night show with his 1942 PT-17 Stearman. The show highlights his skills as a professional aerobatic pilot and the way he performs in the Stearman, as some spectators describe, “is like ballet in the air.” The Stearman has been described as large and loud, yet beautiful and graceful at the same time. Airythmia will perform for the day and twilight shows.

Historic aircraft from World War II such as the Corsair, Japanese “Kate” bomber, B-25 Mitchel, and P-51 Mustang will take to the sky as well.

Visit the Army Air Forces Historical Association display for an interactive, living history lesson on the aircraft and the valiant fliers who took them to war. Come and meet World War II veteran and Tuskegee Airman Eugene Richardson, a member of the legendary group of Black aviators who made history with their exploits which led to the integration of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at greenwoodlakeairshow.com. Admission prices are $35 for adults, $25 for seniors and military veterans, and $10 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under 4 are free of charge. Ticket upgrades and VIP options are available online only. This is a rain or shine event.

For general admission, bring a folding chair or blanket to enjoy the show. Parking is $15 in the general lot with shuttle buses running to the gates, and $35 for on-field parking. Vendors will be on hand selling their wares as well as a variety of food options.

For more information, visit the air show Facebook page at facebook.com/GreenwoodLakeAirShow, or the official website, greenwoodlakeairshow.com.

Greenwood Lake Airport is located at 126 Airport Road, West Milford.