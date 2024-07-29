Top acts and ‘good old-fashioned fun’ at fair

The Sussex County Fair will debut its newly revamped Outdoor Entertainment Area, featuring several new and revised acts at this year’s fair.

According to President Joan Smith, the Sussex County Fairgrounds’ Outdoor Entertainment Area has undergone extensive remodeling in preparation for its grand premiere.

The renovations expand the area and add barriers to ensure visitors’ safety while enhancing the experience for audience members.

“It’s all about safety,” said Smith. “People in Sussex County love demolition, but we don’t want rocks flying everywhere.”

Top shows

The Bull Riding Show will kick off the season on Saturday, with Demolition Derby on Sunday and Monday. Demolition Derby tickets are known to sell out quickly.

Monster Truck Shows follow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Truck Pull Championship Series and Tractor Pull at the end of the week.

The exciting attractions do not stop there.

Johnny Rocket’s Cycle Circus will join this year’s lineup with action-packed performances at the Family Entertainment Area nightly at 5:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. shows on the weekend.

The Cycle Circus features world champion BMX riders, including New Jersey native Cory Berglar, and the Mini Moto Militia, all of whom will be attempting the biggest tricks in freestyle on the smallest dirt bikes they can find.

“This show is geared towards everybody,” said Johnny Rockett, founder of the Cycle Circus. “Whether you’re four years old or 104, seeing someone jump and flip through the air is always exciting.”

Where old is new

New attractions aren’t the only thing fairgoers are looking forward to.

“New things are always exciting, but it’s really the old things that people come to the fair for,” Smith said. “We want to keep traditions alive.”

A world-class fire show by Aileen Lawlor and Cesar Amaruc’s Duo Incendio is returning by popular demand, with performances nightly at 8:30 p.m. on the patio behind the Conservatory.

“This year, we’re bringing a little bit of a magical mystical element,” said Lawlor. “It’s different from our performance two years ago. A little more playful.”

Adding to the entertainment lineup is K9s in Flight, showcasing the talent of “homeless to high flying” rescue dogs at the Family Entertainment Area.

Also returning is the exhilarating power racing event, featuring “souped-up Barbie cars and kids’ jeeps” racing beside the outdoor entertainment area on the first Sunday of the fair.

“If you’re looking for some old home style, good old-fashioned fun,” said Smith, “this is the place to be.”