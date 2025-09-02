West Milford’s town-wide garage sale will be Sept. 19-21. No permit or township-approved signs are required.

Garage sale hours are anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

To have an address listed, complete the service request on the township website at westmilford.org under the link for “Annual Town-wide Garage Sale.”

The deadline for the map is Friday, Sept. 5 and for the list is Friday, Sept. 12.

The address list will be available on the website beginning Sept. 17.

Township signs will be available for purchase for $1 each.

For information, call the municipal clerk’s office at 973-728-2702.

Calls will be answered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.