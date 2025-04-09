Township budget has no tax increase

A 2025 municipal budget with no increase in the local tax levy was introduced at the Township Council meeting Wednesday, April 2.

The proposed spending plan of about $39.7 million will have a public hearing and final vote at the council’s meeting Wednesday, May 7.

On April 2, the township’s chief financial officer Ellen Mageean said the 2025 budget would be $234,044 less than the 2024 budget of about $39.9 million.

The municipal part of the budget has not raised the local tax levy for the past nine years.

Contractual expenses, such as employee raises, in the proposed budget would increase by $789,959, while the expenses under the council’s discretion would drop by about $1 million, Mageean said.

Insurance costs are up $655,000 in the 2025 budget.

Last year, West Milford received $219,282, or 2 percent of the cannabis gross sales in the township.

The township lost $242,295 from the state municipal relief fund in 2024.

Mayor Michele Dale pointed out that the proposed 2025 budget shows debt service down by $816,979.

”The council has not borrowed or utilized capital to be used in any municipal budget to manage the budget to a zero tax increase,” she said.

Capital budget

Township administrator Bill Senande said about $4.5 million is planned for capital projects in 2025.

The largest project is turf for Dygos Field at a cost of $1.5 million. Last year, the township paid for lights at that field.

Grants have been received for road improvements on Westbrook and Clinton roads, and $1.4 million is budgeted for road resurfacing, the same as last year.

Four police vehicles will be purchased with $240,000 in the capital budget and two more are expected to be bought with forfeiture funds.

A pergola and floating obstacles at Bubbling Springs will be paid for with open space funds, Senande said.

The council approved ordinances:

• Requiring an annual permit for open burning at single-family homes, duplexes or townhouses for recreational purposes. State law already requires the permit.

• Prohibiting overnight parking by some commercial vehicles.

• Changing the insurance coverage required as part of a film permit.

At the beginning of the meeting, the mayor and council honored Eagle Scout Andrew Crouthamel. His project involved replacing the boards and benches at High Crest Lake, building a library with many children’s books at the beach, cleaning the flag and installing a patio for the lifeguards’ daily ceremony.

Crouthamel, who is studying criminal justice in college, recently was hired as a police officer in Wildwood.