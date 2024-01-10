x
Township officials sworn in

WEST MILFORD. Mayor Michele Dale and Councilmen Michael Chazukow and David Marsden begin their second terms.

West Milford /
| 10 Jan 2024 | 02:35
    WM1 State Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-25, speaks before administering the oath of office to Mayor Michele Dale, left, at the Township Council’s annual reorganization meeting Wednesday, Jan. 3. At right is Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-25. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    WM2 Mayor Michele Dale is sworn in for her second term at the Township Council’s annual reorganization meeting Wednesday, Jan. 3. Councilwoman Marilyn Lichtenberg holds the Bible and state Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-25, administers the oath of office. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    WM3 Councilmen Michael Chazukow, left, and David Marsden take the oath of office as Mayor Michele Dale holds the Bible and state Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-25, administers the oath.
    WM4 Mayor Michele Dale administers the oath of office to Police Chief Shannon Sommerville, who has been acting chief for the past few months. He succeeds James DeVore, who retired effective Jan. 1 after serving as chief for about three years.
    Mayor Michele Dale administers the oath of office to Police Chief Shannon Sommerville at the Township Council’s annual reorganization meeting Wednesday, Jan. 3. Sommerville has been acting chief for the past few months. He succeeds James DeVore, who retired effective Jan. 1 after serving as chief for about three years.
Mayor Michele Dale and Councilmen Michael Chazukow and David Marsden were sworn in for their second terms at the Township Council’s annual reorganization meeting Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The three Republicans were re-elected in contested races Nov. 7.

The mayor serves for four years and council members for three years.

State Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-25. administered the oath of office and Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-25, attended the ceremony.

The 25th Legislative District now includes West Milford in Passaic County as well as most of Morris County. The legislative districts were changed as part of the redistricting process after the 2020 Census.

Later, Dale administered the oath of office to Police Chief Shannon Sommerville.

He has been acting chief for the past few months. He succeeds James DeVore, who retired effective Jan. 1 after serving as chief for about three years.

Several other police officers were promoted during the council’s regular business meeting Jan. 3.