Troop 151 celebrates seven new Eagle Scouts

Troop 151 is celebrating a milestone achievement as seven members earned the rank of Eagle Scout, marking the culmination of years of scouting, service and friendship.

Six of the Scouts began their journey together in kindergarten with Scoutmaster Jimmy DaSilva and started as Cub Scouts before continuing on together in middle school through Scouting America.

The seven Eagle Scouts are Matthew Frick, Alexander DaSilva, Tyler Gruchacz, Aidan McMahon, Alexander Eriksson, AJ Schotanus and Ryan Didyk.

Earning the rank of Eagle Scout is the highest achievement in Scouting America and requires years of participation, leadership, merit badges and completion of a community service project.