Two West Milford athletes to compete in Special Olympics National Games

Two players from the West Milford Special Olympics team will compete in the 2022 National Games in June at Orlando, Fl. Michael McCloskey and Destiny Gerety have qualified to compete in the competition, to be held June 4 through 12.

According to their coach, Kristi Clave, both athletes will be a part of the Athletics, or track and field, team. When speaking of their dedication, Clave said McCloskey and Gerety “have put in a lot of effort, dedication, and passion into the sport.”

McCloskey will be competing in the 1,500-meter, mini javelin, and the 4 x 400 relay. Gerety will be competing in the 3K, 1,500-meter, and the 4 x 400 relay as well.

The National Games hosts more than 5,500 athletes and coaches representing 50 state programs and the Caribbean. Around 19 sports are played, including athletics, basketball, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, flag football, golf, gymnastics, open water swimming, powerlifting, soccer, softball, stand up paddle board, surfing, swimming, tennis, triathlon, and volleyball.

For more information in the program and the athletes involved, visit 2022specialolympicsusagames.org, or teamnj.org.