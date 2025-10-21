UGL Clubhouse hosts trunk or treat

Fair and mild weather greeted the families of Upper Greenwood Lake at the 5th annual Trunk or Treat at the UGL Clubhouse on Saturday.

About 20 families with their decorated cars and trucks participated.

According to event staff, more than 100 families came out to get treats. The event is a way for UGL residents to enjoy a safe Halloween party type gathering and all WM folk are welcome to attend. costumes were encouraged and many families went to great lengths to participate.

UGL POA Activities committee has a new chair, Michelle Cerone Rumi who coordinated the event. She was quite quick to give credit to many board members and others for the event’s success.

A music system played modern and classic pop hits while a bubble machine added a festive feeling. Attendees could choose a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.