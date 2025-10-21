x
UGL Clubhouse hosts trunk or treat

West Milford. More than 100 families enjoyed safe, festive Halloween fun at the fifth annual Trunk or Treat at the Upper Greenwood Lake Clubhouse, where decorated cars, costumes, music and pumpkins filled the mild Saturday gathering.

West Milford /
| 21 Oct 2025 | 04:50
    Happy UGL families participating in the costume.
    Fine weather brought lots of families to the event.
    Terry and Ted Pannullo gave out helium-filled balloons to everyone that wanted one. They are shown with their grandchildren, Delia and Benjamin.
    Ali, Jules and Dan Archettis are shown in front of a cookie-monster themed trunk.
    From left, Alexis, Lincoln, Carter and Jared Sarnowski are shown in front of their trunk.
Fair and mild weather greeted the families of Upper Greenwood Lake at the 5th annual Trunk or Treat at the UGL Clubhouse on Saturday.

About 20 families with their decorated cars and trucks participated.

According to event staff, more than 100 families came out to get treats. The event is a way for UGL residents to enjoy a safe Halloween party type gathering and all WM folk are welcome to attend. costumes were encouraged and many families went to great lengths to participate.

UGL POA Activities committee has a new chair, Michelle Cerone Rumi who coordinated the event. She was quite quick to give credit to many board members and others for the event’s success.

A music system played modern and classic pop hits while a bubble machine added a festive feeling. Attendees could choose a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.