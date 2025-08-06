Uncontested school board races

Three incumbents filed to run for re-election to the Board of Education in the Nov. 4 election.

Board vice president Tara Racano and board members William Cytowicz and Peter Lippe filed petitions by the July 28 deadline.

The terms are for three years.

Racano joined the board in 2023 after running as a write-in candidate in November 2022.

Lippe was elected to his first term in 2022, and Cytowicz was returned to the board in that election after serving on it from 2017 to 2019.

In recent years, the board has struggled to fill its nine seats.

Only two candidates, incumbents Teresa Dwyer and Claire Lockwood, filed to run for three seats last year.

Former member Ray Guarino rejoined the board this year after running as a write-in candidate in November. He previously served two terms and did not seek re-election in 2023.