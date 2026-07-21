Upper Greenwood Lake School welcomes new families with summer event

Upper Greenwood Lake School recently welcomed families new to the school community with a Pizza & Playground welcome event hosted by the Upper Greenwood Lake PTA.

The event was organized for students and families joining the school following the closure of the district’s prekindergarten school.

Families enjoyed pizza, playground activities, games, bubbles and a complimentary ice cream truck, giving children an opportunity to meet classmates while parents connected with one another.

Principal Jay Alloy welcomed attendees and thanked the PTA for organizing and funding the event.

”This was another outstanding example of the strength, generosity and heart of our UGL PTA,” Alloy said. “They continually go above and beyond to support our students and families, and this event was the perfect way to kick off the summer while ensuring our newest Bears felt welcomed from day one.”

Alloy said the school appreciates the PTA’s ongoing efforts to support students and help foster a welcoming school community.