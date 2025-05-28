Vocal Jazz Ensemble 2nd in state contest

The West Milford High School Vocal Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dwight Weaver, earned second place at the New Jersey Association for Jazz Education State Vocal Jazz Festival on May 2 at Princeton High School.

The group received a gold rating for musicianship and artistry and was named Best Soprano Section and Best Bass Section.

Gillian Rasp received a Soloist Award for her individual performance.

Weaver said, “This is a dedicated group of young musicians who have worked incredibly hard all year. Their success is a testament to their passion, teamwork and commitment to excellence.”