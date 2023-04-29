Walk today benefits Lymphoma Research Foundation

The 14th annual Irish Whisper Walk of Hope, in memory of Danny Kane, will start Saturday, April 29 at the Pinecliff Lake Community Club, 1577 Union Valley Road.

The walk throughout the streets of Pinecliff Lake will raise money for the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) in memory of Kane, a lifelong resident of West Milford and was a health and physical education teacher in the school district for more than 34 years.

He died of Mantle Cell Lymphoma in 2009.

So far, the Irish Whisper Team has raised more than $500,000 and was named 2023 Fundraiser of the Year by the LRF.

In-person registration starts at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. A tricky tray will follow the walk at the clubhouse, 1577 Union Valley Road.

There will be entertainment by members of the Claddagh Pipe Band, music courtesy of Ronnie D. & the Dygos family, food and snacks, and Irish Whisper clothing for sale (cash only).

To register or donate, go online to https://secure3.convio.net/lrf/site/TR/Active/General?px=1001772&pg=personal&fr_id=2040&fbclid=IwAR3W-lMO24GPMNoSmgpTEB24Z3yPGS8yXhA5kV_vGMm9zYEcXZnmys8243c