The Friends of Wallisch Homestead will hold its 11th annual Wallisch Homestead Original Art (WHOA!) Show and Sale this weekend at the barn at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 17 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 18.

There will be a private Artist’s Reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 16.