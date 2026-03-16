Wallisch Homestead launches second season cornhole league

Wallisch Homestead is accepting registration for its second-season Cornhole League, offering Thursday night games beginning May 14 and running through June 18.

Games start at 6:30 p.m., with three matches scheduled each evening. Teams can register for $50, or individual players can sign up for $25 and be paired with another participant. Two levels of play, beginner and proficient, will be offered. Boards will be provided for all players.

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead said the league is a chance to enjoy summer evenings, meet new people, and compete for bragging rights. All proceeds support the preservation and restoration of the Wallisch Homestead grounds at 65 Lincoln Ave.

Registration is open through May 1.