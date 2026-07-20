Wallisch Homestead unveils new deck at historic barn

After years of discussion and planning by its Board, a new 20’ x 40’ raised deck now adorns the back of the Wallisch Homestead historic barn.

The structure was officially christened at a ribbon cutting attended by Wallisch Homestead members and friends and West Milford Township officials, including Mayor Michele Dale, on Saturday, July 18.

The beige Trex deck has black accents that match the steel side and stairway railings as well as the barn’s interior concrete floor. The barn, which was built in the early 1900s, has undergone restoration work including new siding, roof, floor and interior repairs in recent years.

“The new deck is a beautiful and valuable addition to the barn and the property,” Wallisch Homestead Treasurer Susan Lynch said. “It has the size and space for our team, friends and community neighbors to host and expand the scope of events at our historic property.

The cost of the deck was funded fully by the Friends of Wallisch Homestead.

“We are grateful to all those who supported this new initiative, which aligns with our mission of protecting and preserving this historic and special place,” Lynch said.

The deck was designed by West Milford architect Brian Murphy and built by John Kachler of Kachler Construction. Bruce Buttery of Specs Communication brought in lift equipment to affix protective guards onto an original wood and metal hay lift arm near the top of the barn to prevent roosting bird droppings from falling onto the deck and guests—an important feature noted a smiling Lynch.

“We’re thrilled to finally see this project come to fruition,” Lynch said. “It’s heartening and satisfying. Our next focus is on the house that dates to the 1800s, which will be a monumental undertaking. Past and current support from the West Milford community is what sustains and inspires us and is essential as we move forward.”

The Wallisch Homestead is a public space owned by the Township of West Milford and the West Milford Board of Education. The Friends of Wallisch Homestead is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit group whose mission is to act as stewards in the preservation and adaptive reuse of the Homestead buildings and grounds.