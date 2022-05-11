West Milford alum graduates Magna Cum Laude from Rowan University

Sabrina Isoldi, West Milford High School Class of 2018, recently graduated Magna Cum Laude from Rowan University, in Glassboro, NJ. Through hard week and determination, she managed to earn degrees for dual majors, with Bachelor’s Degrees in elementary education and writing arts, for Rowan U.’s Class of 2022. She graduated with a 3.75 GPA.

“In West Milford, I loved playing sports, especially basketball and soccer. I also credit, the strong support from my teachers, counselors, and coaches,” Isoldi added. “Special thanks to all my coaches at the P.A.L.; such a positive place to be. And especially the support of my father.”

Congratulations, Sabrina Isoldi!