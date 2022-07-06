West Milford Animal Shelter announces Tricky Tray

The West Milford Animal Shelter Society (WMASS) is hosting its annual tricky tray event on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The event begins at 1 p.m.; calling begins at 2:30 p.m., at the West Milford High School cafeteria (16 Nosenzo Pond Road).

The admission price of $25 includes one sheet of tickets. You can buy admission tickets at the West Milford Animal Shelter, located at the end of Lycosky Road, and at the Jewelry Repair Center, at 1614 Union Valley Road, West Milford. For any additional information, please contact WMASS directly at 973-728-2859.