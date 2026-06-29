West Milford Community Day features vendors, music, fireworks

The West Milford Recreation Department hosted a community celebration featuring live music, vendors, games, fireworks and family activities as part of America 250 observances on June 27.

The event included performances by the Mr. Lovejoy Joy Band, along with a DJ, a beer garden, a kid zone, and evening fireworks.

Organizers said the event featured 30 non-food vendors and 13 food vendors, along with multiple family-friendly attractions designed for residents of all ages.

West Milford Community Services and Recreation Department Director Daniel Kochakji said the event reflected community pride and collaboration.

“As we celebrate America 250 and everything that makes West Milford great, thank you to the recreation department, DPW, and the Township Council for always supporting events within the community,” Kochakji said.

The celebration also included games and other interactive activities for attendees throughout the day.