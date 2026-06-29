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West Milford Community Day features vendors, music, fireworks

West Milford. The West Milford Recreation Department hosted a community celebration featuring vendors, live music, games, fireworks and family activities, highlighting America 250 festivities.

West Milford /
| 29 Jun 2026 | 03:23
    Uncle Sam performs on stilts.
    Uncle Sam performs on stilts. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Sawyer Rosencranse, 4, of West Milford gets full of bubbles.
    Sawyer Rosencranse, 4, of West Milford gets full of bubbles. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    An actor dressed as Benjamin Franklin gives directions.
    An actor dressed as Benjamin Franklin gives directions. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Celeste Sherry demonstrates wool spinning.
    Celeste Sherry demonstrates wool spinning. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    A juggler performs for children.
    A juggler performs for children. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Arianna Muno, 7, of West Milford gets her face painted.
    Arianna Muno, 7, of West Milford gets her face painted. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    The crowds sat down at the field before the fireworks.
    The crowds sat down at the field before the fireworks. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    The night ended with fireworks.
    The night ended with fireworks. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)

The West Milford Recreation Department hosted a community celebration featuring live music, vendors, games, fireworks and family activities as part of America 250 observances on June 27.

The event included performances by the Mr. Lovejoy Joy Band, along with a DJ, a beer garden, a kid zone, and evening fireworks.

Organizers said the event featured 30 non-food vendors and 13 food vendors, along with multiple family-friendly attractions designed for residents of all ages.

West Milford Community Services and Recreation Department Director Daniel Kochakji said the event reflected community pride and collaboration.

“As we celebrate America 250 and everything that makes West Milford great, thank you to the recreation department, DPW, and the Township Council for always supporting events within the community,” Kochakji said.

The celebration also included games and other interactive activities for attendees throughout the day.