West Milford council considers tree purchase, Torne Mountain Road changes

The West Milford Township Council discussed a proposed $14,000 purchase of a 30-foot tree using Open Space funds during a recent meeting.

Councilwoman Ada Erik questioned whether the tree would come with a warranty during discussion of Resolution 321. All council members except Councilman Kevin Goodsir voted against the resolution to allow the township to consider other tree options.

During public comment, James Valerie, Nancy Donigan and Roderick Gammon spoke about making Torne Mountain Road one way, citing safety concerns and accidents on the roadway. Donigan specifically asked that the road be restricted to one-way traffic traveling downhill.

Township Administrator William Senande said the matter has already been referred to the township attorney. The two options under consideration are making the road one way or closing it. The township is awaiting a final determination from the township engineer before deciding how to proceed.

Mayor Michele Dale also congratulated the township’s Senior Olympics team for winning a silver medal. Councilwoman Marilyn Lichtenberg also was recognized for earning a silver medal individually.

Dale recognized the West Milford Lions Club for its 70th anniversary, thanking the organization for seven decades of community service.

The mayor also highlighted an article posted on the township website, “NJ Highlands towns pay a steep price to protect the water you drink,” and encouraged residents to read it for information about the Highlands Act and its effects on local communities.