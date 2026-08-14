West Milford council discusses veteran discount program, resident concerns

Mayor Michele Dale discussed a county Veteran Identification Discount Program during a recent West Milford Township Council meeting.

Dale said the township received a letter from the county regarding the program, which would provide discounts to veterans with proper identification.

The council recognized Eagle Scout Alexander Anders Ericson for completing his Eagle Scout project, which included building three raised gardening beds for community gardens at Wallisch Homestead and Sable Acres.

Resident Sue Papus raised concerns about an increase in the stipend for the township’s Qualified Purchasing Agent.

The council also has been working with the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference to design trails at Westbrook Park, which eventually will become an official trailhead.

Dale discussed an upcoming informational flyer about the finalized West Milford tax bill and thanked the council for working with the administration to keep the municipal portion of property taxes low.

Councilman Michael Chazukow discussed displays at the West Milford Museum featuring flags, items from the American Revolution and the nation’s bicentennial, as well as quilted wall hangings. The displays will remain on view through September.

Councilman Rudy Hass reminded residents to inspect their flags following recent storms and properly dispose of damaged flags.

Township Attorney William Senade said the council adopted the township’s 2025 audit.

The Health Department invited residents to attend the Passaic County Fair, which runs through Sunday. Officials also announced the first Breast Cancer Walk in Passaic County, scheduled for Oct. 3 at 9 a.m., followed by a golf outing at noon at Preakness Valley Golf Course. Golf outing registration starts at $100.