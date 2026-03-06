West Milford Council reviews community energy plan, approves traffic updates

The West Milford Township Council heard a presentation on the township’s Community Energy Plan (CEP) and discussed several energy and safety initiatives on March 4.

A representative from J Caldwell and Associates conducted a public hearing to inform residents about the CEP, which aims to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency and increase renewable energy use across the township. The presentation also reviewed results from a Department Head Survey.

West Milford received a grant from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to develop the plan, which includes strategies in transportation, energy efficiency and municipal building design. Data presented showed residential electricity use is the largest share of community consumption, followed by commercial use. About 28% of households rely on oil for heating, while the township has 169 solar installations and 408 registered electric vehicles.

Councilman Dave Marsden noted his personal EV has been largely maintenance-free, and the township is exploring public EV charging stations with available grants.

The Department Head Survey identified six initiatives, including reducing transportation and building emissions, deploying renewable energy, increasing energy efficiency, supporting community participation and expanding clean energy opportunities. Proposed actions include nightly shutdowns of lights, electronics and heating systems.

The council also addressed traffic safety concerns. Mayor Michele Dale reported that she, Bob Reeder in engineering, and Chief Shannon Sommerville met with residents regarding traffic patterns. The council authorized designating Highcrest Drive as a through street and installing a stop sign at Northwood Drive and Macapin Terrace. Resident Chris Haris spoke in support, citing past speeding issues.

Additionally, Company 4 West Milford Fire Department representative Rich Pabloski announced that a new Tanker 4, capable of holding 2,500 gallons of water, will be delivered in 2-3 weeks after a five-year project. He invited the mayor and council to view the tanker upon delivery and thanked them for their support.