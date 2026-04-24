West Milford Elks raise $12,700 for resident battling leukemia

West Milford Elks Lodge 2236 raised $12,700 during a March 15 fundraiser to support a local resident recovering from leukemia.

The event benefited Tim Kelley, son of lodge member John Kelley, who is recovering from Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a cancer that originates in the bone marrow.

Organizers said the funds were raised through the sale of 250 tickets to a sold-out dinner, along with proceeds from shamrock decorations, donations and bartender tips collected during the event.

A check was presented to Kelley on April 21 by fundraiser co-chairs Gina Mantz and Rich Otis Asmus, a past exalted leader of the lodge. The date coincided with AML World Awareness Day.

Kelley, a lifelong West Milford resident, was diagnosed about two and a half years ago and underwent two bone marrow transplants during his treatment. He lives in the Pine Cliff Lake section of the township with his wife, Meghan, and their two young children.

Kelley expressed gratitude for the support he and his family received from neighbors during and after his hospitalization, which included a month-long stay.