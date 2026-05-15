West Milford Farmers Market to open with ribbon cutting

The West Milford Farmers Market will open its 2026 season on June 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Michele Dale between 3 and 3:30 p.m.

The market, hosted by The Nature Connection of West Milford, will run every Wednesday from June through October in the church parking lot at 1452 Union Valley Road.

Organizers said the market will feature more than 24 vendors offering fresh produce, meats, dairy products, baked goods, prepared foods and specialty items such as coffee, empanadas, soups, pastries and more.

SNAP recipients will receive 50% off eligible items, with assistance available at the manager’s tent.

The Nature Connection of West Milford, formerly known as Sustainable West Milford, has operated in the community since 2006 and manages community gardens, a town-wide farmers market, and several sustainability-focused programs.

Its mission is to “empower residents to recognize and nourish their relationship with nature and each other,” according to the organization.

For more information, visit www.natureconnectionwestmilford.org.