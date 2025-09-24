West Milford First meeting Tuesday

The West Milford First nonpartisan political committee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30 at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

At the meeting, the group will launch its signature-gathering process with the goal of placing a question on the 2026 ballot asking voters to change West Milford to nonpartisan ward-based form of government.

Speakers will include members of the committee, chaired by former mayor Glenn Wenzel with former council member Robert Nolan acting as treasurer.

For information, send email westmilfordfirst@gmail.com or go online to westmilfordfirst.org