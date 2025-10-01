x
West Milford. Flower sale

| 01 Oct 2025 | 08:37
    West Milford High School soccer players sell flowers Saturday, Sept. 20 in the upper parking lot of Bubbling Springs Park to raise money for the school’s Soccer Booster Club. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
