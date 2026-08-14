West Milford Food Truck & Family Fun Festival seeks volunteers

The Highlander Education Foundation is seeking volunteers for its West Milford Food Truck & Family Fun Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Wallisch Homestead.

The fundraiser will feature food trucks, local vendors, children’s activities, three live bands and music by Twin Oaks Entertainment. West Milford Fire Company No. 6 will host a biergarten highlighting the Friends of Wallisch Homestead’s new back deck.

Volunteers are asked to sign up for two-hour shifts, although additional hours are welcome. Opportunities are organized by category to help volunteers find positions that match their interests and availability.

Students seeking community service hours are encouraged to participate. Volunteer verification forms will be available at the event.

Proceeds and support from the fundraiser will help the Highlander Education Foundation support local schools, provide teacher grants and create community opportunities.