West Milford Friends of the Library raise funds through annual book sale

The Friends of the Library held their annual book sale at Camp Hope the weekend of September 18. The book sale benefits the West Milford Library and is the only fundraiser the Friends run.

The president of the Friends, Pat Day, said last year’s sale brought in $7,000. When the library needs equipment, materials or other items, it can ask the Friends for funding with the money coming from book-sale proceeds. So far, proceeds from book sales has been used to provide the library with chairs and 12 computers. There are another 12 computers on order.

The fundraising is an all-volunteer effort. Members of the community donate the books, and the 12 Friends volunteers donate their time in sorting, preparing, and helping to run the sale, allowing more of the proceeds to support the library.

The first day of the sale, prior to opening, there is a period reserved for book dealers. Later, after traffic slows, it often picks up again when parents bring children after school or sports. Former Friends of the Library president Marty Tappan is often asked why they sell books when they are accessible through online media. She replies that, judging by the number of books sold, people still love physical books. Reading online cannot compare to reading in a cozy corner with a book in hand while enjoying a cup of coffee.

To engage the children and to give the parents another reason to attend the book sale, there was a 10-item scavenger hunt. When the child find all 10 items, they received a free book. Seven children were engaged in the fundraising by designing and selling stickers.

At the end of the sale, books that are not sold are donated, so the books continue to be used rather than discarded.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale convert donated books and volunteer effort into direct support for the West Milford Library while also placing books in the hands of new readers.