West Milford GOP backs Dale, Chazukow, Marsden for re-election

The West Milford Republican County Committee has selected Mayor Michele Dale to run for re-election this fall.

Councilmen Michael Chazukow and David Marsden also won the committee’s endorsement.

“These three individuals love this community that we all call home and they work tirelessly for the residents of West Milford,” said Michael Hensley, West Milford Republican municipal chairman.

“I know that they are looking forward to meeting with as many residents as possible on the campaign trail to continue to bring our community closer and establish and maintain the kind of representative government that we in West Milford have come to expect.”

Dale was elected mayor in 2018. She was council president in 2016 but lost Republican primaries for a council seat in 2016 and 2017.

Both Chazukow and Marsden were elected to the council in 2020.