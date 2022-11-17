West Milford. Holiday wreath sale order payments due Dec. 1

The UGLVFC Ladies Auxiliary is currently holding their annual Holiday “live” Wreath Sale Fundraiser.

This is a “Pre- Sold” fundraiser. All orders with payment are due by Dec. 1. Items will be available for pick up on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Firehouse from 10 a.m. until 2p.m

All proceeds from this annual fundraiser will benefit the UGLVFC Volunteer Firefighters in purchasing emergency protective equipment for their members.

For more information please contact 973-907-3106 or 973-271-7716