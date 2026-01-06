West Milford Lions Club welcomes new member

The West Milford Lions Club has welcomed Flo McClellan as its newest member.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization, with more than 1.4 million members in over 200 countries. The West Milford Lions Club has served the local community through charitable and service projects since 1956 and is seeking to grow its membership.

Those interested in joining can learn more at www.WestMilfordLions.com or attend a meeting. The club meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the West Milford Township Library.