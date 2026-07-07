West Milford Lions Club welcomes new member

The West Milford Lions Club has welcomed Lisa Forman as its newest member.

The club has served the community through charitable projects and service activities since 1956 and is seeking additional members.

Lions Clubs International is one of the world’s largest service organizations, with more than 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries and geographic areas.

The West Milford Lions Club meets at 7:15 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the West Milford Township Library.