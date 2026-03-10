x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

West Milford Lions Cub Club thanks firefighters, EMTs with posters

West Milford. Members of the West Milford Lions Cub Club created posters to thank volunteer firefighters and EMTs from the West Milford Fire Departments and Ambulance Squad for their service to the community.

West Milford Fire Departments /
| 10 Mar 2026 | 10:10
    West Milford Lions Cub Club thanks firefighters, EMTs with posters
    West Milford Lions Cub Club thanks firefighters, EMTs with posters

The West Milford Lions Cub Club honored local first responders by creating posters to thank volunteers from the West Milford Fire Departments and the West Milford Ambulance Squad.

Club members expressed appreciation for the firefighters and emergency medical technicians who give their time and energy to help others in the community.

“As young Lions, we’re learning what service looks like, and you’re showing us the way,” the group said in a message accompanying the posters. “Keep doing what you do. We’ve got your back.”