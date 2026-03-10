West Milford Lions Cub Club thanks firefighters, EMTs with posters

The West Milford Lions Cub Club honored local first responders by creating posters to thank volunteers from the West Milford Fire Departments and the West Milford Ambulance Squad.

Club members expressed appreciation for the firefighters and emergency medical technicians who give their time and energy to help others in the community.

“As young Lions, we’re learning what service looks like, and you’re showing us the way,” the group said in a message accompanying the posters. “Keep doing what you do. We’ve got your back.”