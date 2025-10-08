x
West Milford. Macopin Citizens of the Month

| 08 Oct 2025 | 09:15
    Macopin Middle School’s Citizens of the Month for September, from left, are Luke Giganti, Gigi Somma, Justin Meyer-Pflug, Ava Brucato, Kayla Donaldson and Semira Izejroska. (Photo provided)
